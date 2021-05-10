‘She sneaks out of the room in the middle of the night’ – Actor, Williams Uchemba exposes his wife

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actor, Williams Uchemba has exposed some of the things his wife does in their home.

According to Williams, his wife sneaks out of the room in the middle of the night to pray for him.

In what looks like an appreciation post, Williams said he is surprised at the level of impact that his wife has made in his life just a few months after their wedding.

In his words;

“There are two sets of people that made MAMBAS DIAMOND a success, first group of people are the Casts and Crews that gave MD their, and the second group of people are the ones I like to refer to as the underground and background powerhouse and one of them is my wife.

You don’t know this but I’ve seen you severally sneaking out of the room in the midnights and early mornings to go and pray for me and my projects, I know how you’ve always made sure peace and order is maintained among our help and staff at home to make sure there is a conducive atmosphere for me to work better and effectively. I am shocked at the level of impact you have made in my life in just a few months of being married to you, And so that being said before the world sees the magic we made with MAMBAS DIAMOND on the 13th of May, I want you to know that you are my first and priceless Diamond and I will do my best to give you the best version of myself. Thank you and God bless you Bru”

Via Instagram
