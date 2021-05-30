TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“He looks restless and scared” – Fans react to new wedding photos…

Adeherself trends as alleged former boyfriend, Cute Abiola weds…

Celebrity couple, Adekunle Gold and Simi finally unveil their…

Nigerians react as UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson is seen…

Nengi gives 300k as giveaway, promises a lunch date with 5…

Nigerian man proposes to girlfriend at his secondary school in…

‘Well deserved’ – Reactions as Fans buy BBNaija…

‘You’re a good mum’ – Fans hail Mercy…

Ex Rapper Eva calls out married men who don’t wear their wedding…

Simi and Adekunle Gold’s daughter begins her music career on her first birthday

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nigerian singers, Simi and Adekunle Gold have helped their daughter, Adejare begin her music career on her first birthday today.

This comes after the couples announced the release of their new song and according to them, Deja featured in the song.

In the single which can be tagged as a birthday to the little one, Simi mentioned that her daughter brought so much joy to her and she would always celebrate her for the rest of her life.

READ ALSO

Striking resemblance between Simi and her daughter generates…

Celebrity couple, Adekunle Gold and Simi finally unveil…

Adekunle also promised to give the little one everything she asks for, adding that he is happy to be her father.

Listen to the music below;

Recall that the proud parents decided to show the world their daughter’s face for the first time since she was birthed.

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“He looks restless and scared” – Fans react to new wedding photos of IG skit…

Adeherself trends as alleged former boyfriend, Cute Abiola weds another lady

Celebrity couple, Adekunle Gold and Simi finally unveil their daughter…

Nigerians react as UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson is seen running to catch a…

Nengi gives 300k as giveaway, promises a lunch date with 5 Chelsea fans over…

Nigerian man proposes to girlfriend at his secondary school in Ibadan

‘Well deserved’ – Reactions as Fans buy BBNaija Dorathy a…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Actress, Uche Ogbodo sheds hot tears after what her colleagues in the movie…

Striking resemblance between Simi and her daughter generates comments

Simi and Adekunle Gold’s daughter begins her music career on her first…

Tuface Idibia celebrates Wizkid, commends him for finding his unique style of…

“ Do background checks before getting married” — Singer, Kelly Hansome advises…

Celebrity couple, Adekunle Gold and Simi finally unveil their daughter…

Nigerian man proposes to girlfriend at his secondary school in Ibadan

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More