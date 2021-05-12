TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Reactions as Pastor Adeboye preaches at his late son’s…

Photos from the burial ceremony of Pastor Adeboye’s son,…

Rihanna leaves Don Jazzy and many others speechless as she shares…

My husband didn’t die – Dare Adeboye’s wife,…

Nicki Minaj returns to social media with saucy photos

Toyin Abraham, others react to photos from Mercy Johnson’s…

“I No get sugar daddy, Please patronize Me”- Tacha…

What American singer, Enisa, got after she asked Nigerians to…

Are they happy or trying to impress?’ – Reactions as…

Singer, Chidinma under fire for going to a beer parlour to preach the gospel

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nigerian female singer, Chidinma has been under fire on social media after a video of her preaching at a beer parlour surfaced on the internet.

Recall that a few days ago, Chidinma announced her decision to abandon secular music for gospel music.

Taking to Instagram to say this, the 30-year old wrote; “crusader of the gospel of Jesus” and has released a single ‘Jehovah Overdo”.

READ ALSO

Chidinma Ekile takes her newly found evangelism to the next…

‘I hope they don’t take her character’ –…

In a presently going viral video on the Internet, Chidinma was seen preaching to some men drinking alcohol at a beer parlour to give their life to Christ.

Watch the video below;

Reacting to the video,

@malikdeking wrote “She is doing too much Abeg! There is no difference btw her and hisbah police who destroy Alcohol. Face your evangelism and live people alone”

@bshizzle70a wrote “This is HARASSMENT. Watch people who impose their beliefs on others every day accuse me of imposing my belief on them now”

@exclusive_oracle wrote “Everybody should respect their limit … Meet people one on one don’t interrupt other peoples businesses … Na over sabi dey cause am”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Reactions as Pastor Adeboye preaches at his late son’s burial (Video)

Photos from the burial ceremony of Pastor Adeboye’s son, Damilare Adeboye

Rihanna leaves Don Jazzy and many others speechless as she shares new photos

My husband didn’t die – Dare Adeboye’s wife, Temiloluwa…

Nicki Minaj returns to social media with saucy photos

Toyin Abraham, others react to photos from Mercy Johnson’s daughter’s birthday

“I No get sugar daddy, Please patronize Me”- Tacha pleads to fans in…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Singer, Chidinma under fire for going to a beer parlour to preach the gospel

Wizkid’s baby mama, Shola celebrates their son, Boluwatife as he clocks 10

‘Mumu’ -Davido blasts Yomi Fabiyi for leading a protest for the…

Kemi Olunloyo’s new shocking revelation about Hushpuppi raises questions

21-year-old man hangs himself after his spouse denied him intercourse

Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi calls for the bail of Baba Ijesha as he leads…

Pandemonium as alleged local government chairman falls dead while dancing at an…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More