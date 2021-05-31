Singer, Chike’s ‘massive egg plant’ displayed in a wet swim trunk photo sparks reactions online

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

Chike, a prominent Nigerian artist, has been generating a stir online after a photo of him in a wet swim trunk surfaced on the internet.
The singing sensation posted a photo of himself in his wet swimming trunk, with a “huge eggplant” on display.

The shape of the singer’s manhood is obvious in the snapshot, which has sparked reactions on the microblogging platform Twitter and has netizens zooming closely.

Read; Singer, Chike searches for mystery lady who danced with him during a show

READ ALSO

My Manhood suffers a lot because of the clothes I wear –…

Singer, Chike tenders an unreserved apology for condemning…

See some of the hilarious reactions the photo garnered below,

A Twitter user @ucanbnice wrote, “Boo of the … I don’t want to believe it but I saw something 😷😷”.

@hordunadee wrote, “Finally I have a reason to praise the person that invented the zoom in feature on smart phones”.

@ozzy_francis_ “Ah baba this your gbola sef be like nokia 3310 Face with tears of joy I fear who no fear this your gbola”.

@iam_yaro wrote, “Why this guy gbola be like airpod case”.

See more reactions below

 

