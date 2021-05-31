Singer, Chike’s ‘massive egg plant’ displayed in a wet swim trunk photo sparks reactions online

Chike, a prominent Nigerian artist, has been generating a stir online after a photo of him in a wet swim trunk surfaced on the internet.

The singing sensation posted a photo of himself in his wet swimming trunk, with a “huge eggplant” on display.

The shape of the singer’s manhood is obvious in the snapshot, which has sparked reactions on the microblogging platform Twitter and has netizens zooming closely.

See some of the hilarious reactions the photo garnered below,

A Twitter user @ucanbnice wrote, “Boo of the … I don’t want to believe it but I saw something ”.

@hordunadee wrote, “Finally I have a reason to praise the person that invented the zoom in feature on smart phones”.

@ozzy_francis_ “Ah baba this your gbola sef be like nokia 3310 Face with tears of joy I fear who no fear this your gbola”.

@iam_yaro wrote, “Why this guy gbola be like airpod case”.

See more reactions below