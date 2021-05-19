Singer, Davido bans his DMW/30BG crew from entering his private jet (Video)

Davido, a Nigerian singer and music executive, has banned members of his entourage from flying with him on his private plane.

The artist, who has always taken them along with him and lavished cash on them, seems to have put a limit on the number of people who can now board his private plane.

The artiste joked in an Instagram video that his 30 BG and DMW squad would only be able to handle a maximum of five people from now on.

Watch the video below,

The singer recently received a new expensive piece of jewelry, and his brother, Adewale Adeleke, took to Twitter to congratulate him on it.

See the full gist below;

Davido’s Brother Praises Him For Making A Come Back To The “Frog Voice” Insult With His New Jewellery (Video)