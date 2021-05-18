Singer, Timaya and Dunni, throw their daughter, Maya, a birthday party as she turned one (photos/Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide

It looks like we are in the period where musicians celebrate their children on their birthday with parties.

Well, popular singer, Timaya and his daughter’s mother, Dunni, over the weekend threw their daughter, Maya, a birthday party as she turned one.

Maya who is Timaya’s fourth child turned one on Saturday, May 15. The singer looked happy as he joined friends and family to celebrate his baby girl.

Timaya has two girls, Emma and Grace from his first baby mama, Barbara, and a son, Emmanuel, from his second baby mama, Tamar.

See more photos and videos from Maya’s birthday party below

Recall that Nigerian singer and DMW boss, Davido also celebrated his daughter Imade on her 6th birthday with s party.

See also: Reactions as Davido buys his 6-year-old daughter, Imade a pink DIOR bag worth over N1.5M

