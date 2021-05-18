Singer, Timaya floods social media with photos from his 3rd child, Maya’s first birthday

Sensational singer, Timaya has flooded his official Instagram page with photos from his 3rd child’s first birthday.

Recall that Timaya did not publicize the news of the birth of his third child, Maya until after 6months.

The proud father also kept the identity of Maya’s mother private until his daughter’s birthday.

Captioning the birthday photos, the 40-year-old wrote;

“Thank u so much @dunnieo dear U special”

See the photos;

Reacting to the photos,

@sniffsnaffobinna wrote “First time of posting your wife, we don catch her”

@queenofdsun wrote “She left husband to become timaya baby mama my gender I weak”

@ragingfyrestorm wrote “Timaya no Dey tire for baby mama yawa”

@oziohu79 wrote “This one resemble timaya wela”

@officialparagonibia wrote “Strong i believe you have her a beautiful birthday blessings today happy birthday to you”