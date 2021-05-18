TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Uche Ogbodo breaks the internet with breathtaking pregnancy…

Lady recounts how her friend refused to leave an abusive…

New ‘menacing’ photos of Iyabo Ojo and Broda Shaggi spur…

Ozo speaks on current relationship with Nengi (Video)

Cross-dresser, Bobrisky discloses what he is going to do to…

Actress, Uche Ogbodo’s teenage baby daddy opens up on where…

Another clout? fans react to the video of Davido fanning Sophia…

‘After you don lead us astray finish’ –…

BBNaija: Neo showers his love interest Vee with romantic…

Singer, Timaya floods social media with photos from his 3rd child, Maya’s first birthday

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Sensational singer, Timaya has flooded his official Instagram page with photos from his 3rd child’s first birthday.

Recall that Timaya did not publicize the news of the birth of his third child, Maya until after 6months.

The proud father also kept the identity of Maya’s mother private until his daughter’s birthday.

READ ALSO

Singer, Timaya and Dunni, throw their daughter, Maya, a…

Dirty looking Igbo smoker, stop blames, go & work…

Captioning the birthday photos, the 40-year-old wrote;

“Thank u so much @dunnieo dear U special”

See the photos;

 

Reacting to the photos,

@sniffsnaffobinna wrote “First time of posting your wife, we don catch her”

@queenofdsun wrote “She left husband to become timaya baby mama my gender I weak”

@ragingfyrestorm wrote “Timaya no Dey tire for baby mama yawa”

@oziohu79 wrote “This one resemble timaya wela”

@officialparagonibia wrote “Strong i believe you have her a beautiful birthday blessings today happy birthday to you”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Uche Ogbodo breaks the internet with breathtaking pregnancy photos to celebrate…

Lady recounts how her friend refused to leave an abusive boyfriend because of…

New ‘menacing’ photos of Iyabo Ojo and Broda Shaggi spur reactions from social…

Ozo speaks on current relationship with Nengi (Video)

Cross-dresser, Bobrisky discloses what he is going to do to himself on his 30th…

Actress, Uche Ogbodo’s teenage baby daddy opens up on where he met her

Another clout? fans react to the video of Davido fanning Sophia Momodu at their…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Nigerian based tech company set to rival Tinder with a newly launched contact…

Man reveals his friends reactions when he told them he has never cheated on his…

Burna Boy sparks reaction after saying he’s not a Nigerian artiste

‘I have done my best as a mum’ – Shola Ogudu reacts after…

Model, Naomi Campbell becomes a mother at 50 years old

Singer, Timaya floods social media with photos from his 3rd child, Maya’s…

‘This is a feeling money cannot buy’ – BBNaija Kiddwaya says…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More