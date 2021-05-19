Singer, Wizkid rumoured to be the father of Naomi Campbell’s newborn baby

Sensational singer, Wizkid has been suspected and rumoured to be the father of model, Naomi Campbell’s newborn baby.

Recall that a few hours ago, the 50-year-old model took to Instagram to announce the birth of her newborn baby.

The speculations that Wizkid is the father of the baby comes a few months after Wizkid and Naomi were rumoured to have been in a relationship after both celebrities were spotted at different events together.

Reacting to the news of Naomi’s childbirth,

@seanpillar wrote “Wizkid has done it again”

@emperoralase wrote “Na wizkid get the pikin”

@courageakhigbe wrote “Wizkid might know about this”

@teenotch wrote “I dey suspect Wizzy baba!!!.”

@cruisetertainment wrote “Baby’s feet resemble wizkid feet”

@shademonique wrote “Wizzy Baby loke loke. Oluwa lo se yi o wu”

@originalajumbaise wrote “Congratulations to Naomi and Wizkid”

@gabriellefassi wrote “I’m sure wizkid is the father. Congratulations Queen”