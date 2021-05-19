Singer, Wizkid rumoured to be the father of Naomi Campbell’s newborn baby

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Sensational singer, Wizkid has been suspected and rumoured to be the father of model, Naomi Campbell’s newborn baby.

Recall that a few hours ago, the 50-year-old model took to Instagram to announce the birth of her newborn baby.

The speculations that Wizkid is the father of the baby comes a few months after Wizkid and Naomi were rumoured to have been in a relationship after both celebrities were spotted at different events together.

Reacting to the news of Naomi’s childbirth,

@seanpillar wrote “Wizkid has done it again”

@emperoralase wrote “Na wizkid get the pikin”

@courageakhigbe wrote “Wizkid might know about this”

@teenotch wrote “I dey suspect Wizzy baba!!!.”

@cruisetertainment wrote “Baby’s feet resemble wizkid feet”

@shademonique wrote “Wizzy Baby loke loke. Oluwa lo se yi o wu”

@originalajumbaise wrote “Congratulations to Naomi and Wizkid”

@gabriellefassi wrote “I’m sure wizkid is the father. Congratulations Queen”

Via Instagram
