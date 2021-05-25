‘Small but Mighty’ – Iyabo Ojo reveals new names she would be called

In a latest post, Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has taken to her Instagram Page to share a new photo of herself.

The actress while sharing the beautiful photo has also revealed new names she would be called by her fans as she eulogizes herself.

She disclosed that anyone that plans her downfall would be blown off.

The names are: Ologundudu, The Lioness, Boss Lady.

New name alert . Call me

OLOGUNFUNFUN 1 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍……,

The LIONESS……. BOSS LADY ti o gba nonsense….. awon ota mi ma blow danu ni…… Oya file fun omo olope 🙌🏾 Small but Mighty ….. oseeeeeeeee “

Recall that Iyabo Ojo was in the news recently over her disagreement with fellow actor, Yomi Fabiyi on the Baba Ijesha alleged sexual molestation case.