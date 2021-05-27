Social media is the last place to look for self worth – Singer, Joeboy advises fans

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

Joseph Akinwale Akinfenwa, better known by his stage as Joeboy, has turned to social media to warn his fans against seeking validation through social media.
People should learn not to use social media to brag about their fortune, according to the “Baby” singer.

He tweeted; ”Social media is the last place to look for selfworth Kings and queens”

In a previous tweet, he also shared the same sentiment ;

”Live your life on your own terms, not according to social media standards, they’re mostly not real,”

