Some influential Nigerians are conspiring against me and tag me to the sponsorship of the Biafran movement – Peter Obi

Mr. Peter Obi, the former Governor of Anambra State and Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election, has said that some powerful Nigerians are trying to blackmail him and link him to the Biafran movement’s sponsorship.

Mr. Valentine Obienyem, his media aide, issued a statement raising the alarm. Five influential Nigerians, including a current governor in the South-East, were invited to a meeting on how to nail him so that his “growing profile will be dimmed for good,” according to Obi.