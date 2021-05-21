Some of us still have sleepless nights just to make ends meet – Tacha

BBNaija reality star, Natacha Akide better known as Tacha has taken to social media to lash out at those invalidating her hard work.

According to Tacha in series of tweet via her Twitter handle, she revealed that she has sleepless nights to make ends meet.

She wrote in a tweet; ”Imagine working soo hard to be placed in your dumb as* illusion of how I make my money!! I don’t care about this f*cking entertainment industry norm SOME OF US STILL HAVE SLEEPLESS NIGHTS JUST TO MAKE ENDS MEET!”

See her post below;

In another tweet she wrote, ”Y’all won’t give me my credit that’s ok! Invalidating the work I put in is just what I won’t TOLERATE!! Let me BREATHE !”