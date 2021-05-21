TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lyta’s baby mama drops ‘bomb shell’, discloses how…

Lyta’s baby mama, Kemi Ayorinde makes new messy revelations…

Singer, Wizkid rumoured to be the father of Naomi…

Tiwa Savage reacts after a fan tattoo her name on her chest

Actress, Yvonne Jegede under fire for writing tribute to her…

Toyin Abraham leaves fans and other celebrities drooling as she…

Singer, Davido bans his DMW/30BG crew from entering his private…

Reactions as NCC says Nigerians to submit phone IDs in three…

‘Thank you for staying true through the years’…

Some of us still have sleepless nights just to make ends meet – Tacha

Entertainment
By Olumide
BBNaija Disqualified housemate of Big Brother Naija “Pepper Dem” season, Natacha Akide popularly known as Tacha has disclosed in a video she shared on her social media platform that votes do not count when it comes to voting for a housemate to win Big Brother Naija. According to the controversial influencer, lots of people have been sending her messages to support and vote for their favourite. Tacha who is obviously tired of the messages, had to come out and address the issue. In the video, Tacha mentioned that votes do not count and Nigerians never learn from past occurrences. “Wait a minute you guys. Why’s everybody texting me vote for this person, vote for that person like your votes count. Nigerians y’all never learn. Does your vote count? Does it? So please let me be”, she warned.

BBNaija reality star, Natacha Akide better known as Tacha has taken to social media to lash out at those invalidating her hard work.

According to Tacha in series of tweet via her Twitter handle, she revealed that she has sleepless nights to make ends meet.

She wrote in a tweet; ”Imagine working soo hard to be placed in your dumb as* illusion of how I make my money!! I don’t care about this f*cking entertainment industry norm SOME OF US STILL HAVE SLEEPLESS NIGHTS JUST TO MAKE ENDS MEET!”

READ ALSO

“I No get sugar daddy, Please patronize Me”-…

Davido Gifts First Daughter, Imade A Customized Pendant…

See her post below;

In another tweet she wrote, ”Y’all won’t give me my credit that’s ok! Invalidating the work I put in is just what I won’t TOLERATE!! Let me BREATHE !”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lyta’s baby mama drops ‘bomb shell’, discloses how she and her baby…

Lyta’s baby mama, Kemi Ayorinde makes new messy revelations about the…

Singer, Wizkid rumoured to be the father of Naomi Campbell’s newborn baby

Tiwa Savage reacts after a fan tattoo her name on her chest

Actress, Yvonne Jegede under fire for writing tribute to her ex-husband’s…

Toyin Abraham leaves fans and other celebrities drooling as she proudly flaunts…

Singer, Davido bans his DMW/30BG crew from entering his private jet (Video)

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

‘Don’t watch my next musical video because its going to be…

‘Its a mental health issue’ – Actor, Kunle Remi, Onyiii Alexx…

‘Mention their name with your full chest’ – Nkechi Blessing…

Reactions as NCC says Nigerians to submit phone IDs in three months

‘You are mad’ – Actress, Ada Ameh blasts Naira Marley over his…

Some of us still have sleepless nights just to make ends meet – Tacha

I have a right to threesome as long as it’s legal and consensual –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More