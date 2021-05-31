Sowore rushed to hospital after sustaining injuries from Police gunshot in Abuja

Omoyele Sowore, a human rights activist, was been taken to the hospital after being shot by the police during a protest calling for an end to the country’s instability.

Gun-wielding police officers deployed to the Unity Fountain shot Sowore in the right side of the stomach, near the hip.

Before the activist and other protestors arrived, the police who had already been stationed around the fountain opened fire on the unarmed protestors.

During the incident, many persons were injured to varied degrees.

He was whisked away to an unnamed hospital for treatment.