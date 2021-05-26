“Stop cursing my son & husband”- Toyin Abraham breaks down in tears as she speaks on her issue with Lizzy Anjorin

Whatever it is that is going on between Toyin Abraham and her colleague, Lizzy Anjorin seems to have taken a new twist.

This comes as Toyin Abraham broke down in tears while addressing her lingering squabble with Liz Anjorin.

Recall that back in September 2019, an Instagram blog reported that Liz was ‘held and searched for drug peddling’ during her hajj trip to Saudi Arabia. The report went on to say the actress was ‘teary all through her encounter with the security agents at the airport’. In her response to the story, Liz Anjorin said her investigations revealed that her colleague, Toyin Abhram ‘leaked’ the story to blogs and she came for her guns blazing. Toyin at the time responded with threats to sue Liz.

Well, recently, the story came up again after Liz had an interview with social media influencer, Esabod. It appeared during the interview, Esabod reigned curses on Toyin, her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi, and their son, Ire. This did not sit well with Toyin. She had an IG live session with Iyabo Ojo this evening May 25 where she stressed that she had nothing to do with the drug peddling story about Liz whom she said she has met just twice in her life. She swore by the bible as she insisted that she had nothing to do with the Liz Anjorin drug peddling story.

Watch a video clip from her live session with Iyabo Ojo below