Stop That – Davido Spanks Daughter Hailey At Birthday Party After He Caught Her Twerking (Video)

Entertainment
By San

A trending video on social media shows the moment Davido playfully spanked his daughter, Hailey for twerking at a birthday party.

In the video, three-year-old Hailey who is Davido’s second daughter was captured attempting to twerk as she danced at the party, much to the displeasure of her superstar dad.

Watch the video below;

In related news, the romantic relationship between the singer and Chioma has hit a new low.

This comes following a recent statement from Chioma while congratulating Davido over his latest achievement as he hits a decade in the entertainment industry.

Chioma while congratulating Davido referred to him as ‘Bro’ a short form of the word brother.

“Congratulations bro, 10 years of great music, blessing and changing lives for the better. So happy for you,” Chioma wrote on Twitter

This casual message to a former partner is certainly bereft of any endearment.

