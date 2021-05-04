Stop the Desmond Elliot jokes on social media- Toyin Abraham warns

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has asked Nigerians to stop the social media troll of actor cum politician, Desmond Elliot.

Recall the Lagos State lawmaker got into the bad books of social media users over his comments during the Endsars protests and he has been blamed for every problem Nigeria was facing.

Taking to Twitter, Toyin Abraham asked Nigerians to simmer down on the joke as it is becoming annoying to her.

She wrote:

“Please can we all stop with this Desmond Elliot joke. Pls is actually annoying now. I feel if we continue with this joke then… Kilode gan”

A follower quickly responded to her plea, asking her to kindly stay away from the issue as she may likely get dragged with Desmond. To that, she stated that she was not in support of Desmond Elliot but it was time to cease the jokes in order to be taken seriously when the occasion calls for it.

