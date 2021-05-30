Striking resemblance between Simi and her daughter generates comments

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

The striking resemblance between sensational singer, Simi and her daughter, Adejare has generated lots of comments on social media.

This comes after the mother of one unveiled the identity of her daughter for the first time on her birthday today.

In the photos, it was quite obvious that Adejare is an exact replica of her mum and this made lots of Simi’s fans excited.

Simi and Adekunle Gold’s daughter begins her music…

Celebrity couple, Adekunle Gold and Simi finally unveil…

See some of their comments below;

@giftbymo_ wrote: Awwwwn, so beautiful, striking resemblance with her mom

@afreekahna wrote: This is Simi’s carbon copy. Wow. She’s so beautiful. Happy birthday to her

@duch_peter wrote: She literally gave birth to herself

@likee_mercy wrote: She’s truly a combination of her parents happy birthday cutie

@odogwuuch wrote: Universe code 101: every first daughter should be a replica of her father. How did this girl look like simi gave birth to herself?

Via Instagram
