Tears as rape victim, Iniubong Umoren is laid to rest

Iniubong Umoren, a job seeker who was raped and murdered in Akwa Ibom, has been laid to rest.

Iniubong Umoren, 26, was reportedly murdered by Akpan, who has admitted to being a serial rapist and murderer, according to the police.

On April 29, Akpan invited University of Uyo graduate Iniubong Umoren for a work interview at Airport Road, Ibiaku junction.

That was the last time the deceased’s family heard from her before her body was discovered 48 hours after she was reported missing.

The heinous murder of the job seeker ignited outrage among young people across the country, who demanded justice for the victim.

Meanwhile, according to a news source, the Akwa Ibom State Police Command has debunked rumors that Uduak Frank Akpan, the alleged killer of a job seeker in the state, Iniobong Umoren, died in custody.

CP Andrew Amiengheme, the Commissioner of Police, reported this to the Daily Post on Thursday.

He refuted the argument that Akpan committed suicide while incarcerated.

CP Amiegheme, who characterized the rumour as a result of the writer’s imagination, wondered why some people would like spreading lies.

The pictures below are from the funeral.