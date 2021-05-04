Tell your sons to beware – Basketmouth says as he gushes over his daughter

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide

Popular Nigerian comedian, Bright Okpocha aka Basketmouth recently took to his social media timeline to gush over his daughter, Amy as she celebrated her birthday.

Basketmouth shared some lovely father and daughter photos, as he issued out a stern warning to boys who may venture to come after his daughter in the future.

The proud father also wished his daughter the very best that life offers as he restated his love for her.

He wrote, ”Just for the record….her father has 5 big guns, 7 rocket launchers, 10 grenades…just to mention a few.

Tell your sons to beware”

