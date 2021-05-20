‘Thank you for staying true through the years’ – Falz pens down tribute to his father, Femi Falana

Nigerian singer and human right activist, Falz has penned down a lovely tribute to his father, Femi Falana on his birthday today.

According to Falz, his father has been through or years and he is blessed to be his son.

Speaking further, the artiste mentioned he had played so many roles in his life and positively impacted him as a father, teacher, mentor, idol, brother and friend.

Taking to Instagram to say these, Falz wrote;

“Thank you for staying true through the years. For being a great father, teacher, mentor, idol, brother & friend all in one body. I am blessed to be your son. Happy Birthday dad”

Recall that a few weeks ago, the 30-year-old tattoed the photos of his family members, including his dad, on his body.