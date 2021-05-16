Thank you for the way you raised me – Actress, Ruth Kadiri hails her mother

No matter one’s achievement in life, it is best to always appreciate one’s parent who made it possible for the growth and the ability to achieve such.

Well, Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri recently took to her social media timeline to appreciate her mother for what she has done for her.

According to the mother of one, she is grateful to her mum for the way she raised her.

In her words;

“Dear mum, thank you for the way you raised me.”

Following her statement, her fans and followers also took to the comment section to join her in celebrating her mom.

Ruth Kadiri has grown to become one the major popular female actress in the movie industry in Nigeria and is known for her ability to play any given role perfectly.