TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actress, Stella Damasus and estranged lover, Daniel Ademinokan…

Actress,Uche Ogbodo, others react to video of Mike…

Heavenly Father, where was I when you were dashing women big bum?…

Kim Kardashian reportedly not ready to date and still…

Actress Nkechi Blessing expresses how she feels about her…

Actor, Jim Iyke takes Tonto Dikeh on an expensive lunch date…

Lady narrates why she broke up with her boyfriend after she saw…

‘One day, i will make a scape goat’ – Actress,…

Bobrisky discloses to fans what his boyfriend appreciates most…

‘The Little Mermaid’ Sebastian Voice Actor, Samuel E. Wright, Dead at 74

Entertainment
By Olumide

Hollywood actor, Samuel E. Wright known by millions as the voice of Sebastian the crab in “The Little Mermaid” has died, TMZ reports.

Wright’s hometown of Montgomery, New York broke the sad news on Facebook, saying “Sam was an inspiration to us all and along with his family established the Hudson Valley Conservatory.”

The Town of Montgomery did not mention a cause of death but added … “On top of his passion for the arts and his love for his family, Sam was most known for walking into a room and simply providing PURE JOY to those he interacted with. He loved to entertain, he loved to make people smile and laugh and he loved to love.”

READ ALSO

Wiz Khalifa announces BASH clothing line inspired by his son…

The 10 most overrated tourist destinations (With Pictures)

All of those characteristics were on full display when he brought to life one of the most beloved characters from the legendary 1989 Disney film. Voicing Sebastian, Sam was responsible for singing 2 of its most popular songs both Oscar-nominated “Under the Sea” and “Kiss the Girl” the former won for Original Song.

Sam continued to work with Disney as the voice of Sebastian in “The Little Mermaid” sequels and a TV series, and also lent his voice in the 2000 movie, “Dinosaur.”

Before his voice made him famous, Wright worked for more than a decade as an actor with roles on “Enos,” “All My Children” and “The Cosby Show.” He also costarred with Forest Whitaker in the underrated Clint Eastwood film, “Bird.’

Wright was also known for his theater work, appearing in musicals like “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Pippin” and for originating the part of Mufasa for the Tony-award winning ‘Lion King’ musical.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actress, Stella Damasus and estranged lover, Daniel Ademinokan attack each other

Actress,Uche Ogbodo, others react to video of Mike Ezuruonye’s excess…

Heavenly Father, where was I when you were dashing women big bum? –…

Kim Kardashian reportedly not ready to date and still ‘devastated’…

Actress Nkechi Blessing expresses how she feels about her suspension from…

Actor, Jim Iyke takes Tonto Dikeh on an expensive lunch date (Photos)

Lady narrates why she broke up with her boyfriend after she saw his monthly…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

School at old age is beautiful but the stress in the age of the body –…

‘The Little Mermaid’ Sebastian Voice Actor, Samuel E. Wright, Dead…

Update: Yeni Kuti reacts to reports her brother, Seun, disrespected Governor…

”Beware of loving any woman other than your wife” – Toke…

“I chop your own, you chop another. We dey recycle ourselves”…

“Stop cursing my son & husband”- Toyin Abraham breaks down in…

Being an IT specialist is the “Bitcoin cryptocurrency” of jobs

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More