The money might fade but the respect won’t – Kiddwaya says, Nigerians react

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Olumide
kiddwaya

BBNaija reality star and Billionaire son, Kiddwaya recently took to his social media account to give some words on money and respect.

Kiddwaya who shared a new photo of him rocking a suit stressed that respect will always be there even without money.

See also: Rosy Meurer sends message to those planning to insult her husband, Olakunle Churchill

Heavenly Father, where was I when you were dashing women big…

There is little madness and mayhem – Erica says as she…

The Billionaire son wrote via his Twitter handle, ”The money might fade but the respect won’t.”

See his post below;

The tweet however sparked mixed reactions as some of his followers took to the comment section to remind him they were only following him because of the money. Others however, took to the comment section to compliment his suit.

Kiddwaya since leaving the BBNaija house has been able to building a huge audience that follows him on social media.

