The money might fade but the respect won’t – Kiddwaya says, Nigerians react

BBNaija reality star and Billionaire son, Kiddwaya recently took to his social media account to give some words on money and respect.

Kiddwaya who shared a new photo of him rocking a suit stressed that respect will always be there even without money.

The Billionaire son wrote via his Twitter handle, ”The money might fade but the respect won’t.”

See his post below;

The money might fade but the respect won’t. pic.twitter.com/zxBP5gATob — Kiddwaya (@RealKiddWaya) May 24, 2021

The tweet however sparked mixed reactions as some of his followers took to the comment section to remind him they were only following him because of the money. Others however, took to the comment section to compliment his suit.

Kiddwaya since leaving the BBNaija house has been able to building a huge audience that follows him on social media.