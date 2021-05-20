TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido’s brother praises him for making a come back to the “frog…

Lyta’s baby mama drops ‘bomb shell’, discloses how…

Model, Naomi Campbell becomes a mother at 50 years old

Unfaithful wife mistakenly sends romantic messages meant for her…

Singer, Wizkid rumoured to be the father of Naomi…

Lyta’s baby mama, Kemi Ayorinde makes new messy revelations…

Veteran actress, Bukky Wright resumes workout (Video)

‘I have done my best as a mum’ – Shola Ogudu…

Nigerian based tech company set to rival Tinder with a newly…

“The scariest moment of my life was when I forgot the Nigerian National Anthem on stage” – Waje (Video)

Entertainment
By Olumide

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Waje in a recent interview share some fun fact about herself.

Waje who hails from Edo state during an interview with Pulse revealed one of her scariest moment.

According to her, one of her scariest moment was when she forgot the Nigerian national anthem.

READ ALSO

Tiwa Savage reacts after a fan tattoo her name on her chest

Double celebration as singer Kizz Daniel announces the birth…

She revealed that this happened during an event and she was about to go on stage when she realized she realized she couldn’t go beyond the first line of the anthem.

Waje revealed the went on to murder the anthem.

Watch video from the interview below;

Aituaje Iruobe, known professionally as Waje, is a Nigerian singer whose vocal range covers three octaves. She first gained recognition after being featured on the remake of P-Square’s “Omoge Mi”. Waje was also featured on the duo’s 2008 hit track “Do Me”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido’s brother praises him for making a come back to the “frog voice” insult…

Lyta’s baby mama drops ‘bomb shell’, discloses how she and her baby…

Model, Naomi Campbell becomes a mother at 50 years old

Unfaithful wife mistakenly sends romantic messages meant for her lover to her…

Singer, Wizkid rumoured to be the father of Naomi Campbell’s newborn baby

Lyta’s baby mama, Kemi Ayorinde makes new messy revelations about the…

Veteran actress, Bukky Wright resumes workout (Video)

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Tiwa Savage reacts after a fan tattoo her name on her chest

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury in war of word as anticipated fight appears to…

Senate proposes 15 years imprisonment for anyone who pays ransom to kidnappers

“The scariest moment of my life was when I forgot the Nigerian National…

Don Jazzy suffers heartbreak as A$AP Rocky confirms he’s dating Rihanna;…

Popular Nigerian singer is Naomi Campbell baby daddy – Uche Maduagwu…

Woman sacks nanny for eating her kid’s food using same cutlery

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More