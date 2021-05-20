“The scariest moment of my life was when I forgot the Nigerian National Anthem on stage” – Waje (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Waje in a recent interview share some fun fact about herself.

Waje who hails from Edo state during an interview with Pulse revealed one of her scariest moment.

According to her, one of her scariest moment was when she forgot the Nigerian national anthem.

She revealed that this happened during an event and she was about to go on stage when she realized she realized she couldn’t go beyond the first line of the anthem.

Waje revealed the went on to murder the anthem.

Watch video from the interview below;

Fun Facts with @OfficialWaje

–

"The scariest moment of my life was when I forgot the Nigerian National Anthem on stage" – @OfficialWaje Watch to find out more interesting facts about the songstress. 💙💙#PulseFunFacts pic.twitter.com/F7zrXqTzep — Pulse Nigeria (@PulseNigeria247) May 19, 2021

Aituaje Iruobe, known professionally as Waje, is a Nigerian singer whose vocal range covers three octaves. She first gained recognition after being featured on the remake of P-Square’s “Omoge Mi”. Waje was also featured on the duo’s 2008 hit track “Do Me”.