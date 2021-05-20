‘There can only be one of me’ – Tiwa Savage brags

Sensational singer Tiwa Savage has taken to Instagram to brag about herself.

According to Tiwa, she is the only one of her type that exists and she would be mad if there were two.

In her words;

“It would actually be mad if there were two of me… But there can only ever be One”

Taking to the comment section of this post on Instagram to react to this;

@symply_tacha wrote “The one and only TIWA!! We love you”

@sharonbelloofficial wrote, “The real question is, is the world ready for two of you ?”

@chicchiez wrote “Don’t let the conspiracy theorists pick this caption up”

@seyishay wrote “The other would definitely be a counterfeit”

@therealjaybreeze wrote “There can only be one”

@vitoralimusic wrote “Only 1 Savage”

