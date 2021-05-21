There is little madness and mayhem – Erica says as she rates Abuja higher than Lagos

While many Nigerians and foreigners consider Lagos state the best in Nigeria even ahead of the capital territory, Abuja, Big Brother Naija reality star and actress, Erica seems to have a contrary opinion.

Erica sparked debate online after she compared Lagos state to Abuja while rating the Federal Capital territory higher.

According to Erica, there is little madness and mayhem in Abuja when compared to Lagos state.

She also revealed she would be relocating to Abuja.

Erica wrote via her official Twitter handle, ” Abuja is wayyyyy more beautiful than Lagos and there’s very little madness and mayhem compared to Lagos. I’m definitely getting a place here!”

Abuja is wayyyyy more beautiful than Lagos and there’s very little madness and mayhem compared to Lagos. I’m definitely getting a place here! — Erica Nlewedim⭐️ (@EricaNlewedim) May 21, 2021

While many of her fans agreed with her, others especially Lagosians, however, opposed her statement.