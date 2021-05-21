TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Tiwa Savage reacts after a fan tattoo her name on her chest

Actress, Yvonne Jegede under fire for writing tribute to her…

‘You are mad’ – Actress, Ada Ameh blasts Naira…

‘Its a mental health issue’ – Actor, Kunle…

‘Don’t watch my next musical video because its going…

Reactions as NCC says Nigerians to submit phone IDs in three…

‘Mention their name with your full chest’ –…

Omo Baba Olowo – Congratulations pour in for Davido as he…

Reactions as Davido’s baby mama, Sophia was spotted rocking their…

There is little madness and mayhem – Erica says as she rates Abuja higher than Lagos

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Olumide

While many Nigerians and foreigners consider Lagos state the best in Nigeria even ahead of the capital territory, Abuja, Big Brother Naija reality star and actress, Erica seems to have a contrary opinion.

Erica sparked debate online after she compared Lagos state to Abuja while rating the Federal Capital territory higher.

According to Erica, there is little madness and mayhem in Abuja when compared to Lagos state.

READ ALSO

BBNaija’s Neo recounts how he was saved from police…

I’m loosing weight now my real height is crawling out…

She also revealed she would be relocating to Abuja.

Erica wrote via her official Twitter handle, ” Abuja is wayyyyy more beautiful than Lagos and there’s very little madness and mayhem compared to Lagos. I’m definitely getting a place here!”

While many of her fans agreed with her, others especially Lagosians, however, opposed her statement.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Tiwa Savage reacts after a fan tattoo her name on her chest

Actress, Yvonne Jegede under fire for writing tribute to her ex-husband’s…

‘You are mad’ – Actress, Ada Ameh blasts Naira Marley over his…

‘Its a mental health issue’ – Actor, Kunle Remi, Onyiii Alexx…

‘Don’t watch my next musical video because its going to be…

Reactions as NCC says Nigerians to submit phone IDs in three months

‘Mention their name with your full chest’ – Nkechi Blessing…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

There is little madness and mayhem – Erica says as she rates Abuja higher…

BBNaija’s Neo recounts how he was saved from police harassment on his way…

Boko Haram Leader Shekau is still alive but with serious injuries

Princess’s Ex Husband, Shola Jeremiah makes new revelations about her…

‘ I started from the foot of the ladder’ Actor Lateef Adedimeji shares a story…

Woman recounts how her husband slapped her for asking him to wash plates

LAWSAN former president, Dora Akuchi raises alarm after she was accused of…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More