Things will get harder – Kiddwaya tells fans

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Olumide
kiddwaya

Big brother Naija star and billionaire son, Kiddwaya has taken to his social media account to tell his fans and followers what to expect.

According to Kiddwaya, he stressed that things will get harder, however, he gave his fans a tip on what to do.

See also: Dr Sid reacts as Kelechi and Ndidi vibe to his song ‘Over the moon’ after Leicester City wins FA Cup (Video)

BBNaija’s Prince narrates how his ‘celebrity…

God has been faithful – BBNaija’s Kaisha…

He advised that they keep their head strong.

Kiddwaya wrote, ”Things will get harder, keep your head strong.”

 

See his post below;

Kiddwaya was one of the housemates in the BBNaija lockdown edition and was popular for his relationship in the house with Erica.

However, it remains uncertain if Erica and the billionaire son carried their relationship on even after leaving the Big Brother house.

