Things will get harder – Kiddwaya tells fans

Big brother Naija star and billionaire son, Kiddwaya has taken to his social media account to tell his fans and followers what to expect.

According to Kiddwaya, he stressed that things will get harder, however, he gave his fans a tip on what to do.

He advised that they keep their head strong.

Kiddwaya wrote, ”Things will get harder, keep your head strong.”

Things will get harder. Keep your head strong. 💆🏾‍♂️ — Kiddwaya (@RealKiddWaya) May 15, 2021

Kiddwaya was one of the housemates in the BBNaija lockdown edition and was popular for his relationship in the house with Erica.

However, it remains uncertain if Erica and the billionaire son carried their relationship on even after leaving the Big Brother house.