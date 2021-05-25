This is too casual for a celebrity – fans react to Reekado Banks dress code in new photo

Nigerian artiste, Reekado Banks recently took to his social media timeline to share a new photo of himself.
Reekado Banks while sharing the photo revealed he went to wedding recently and he’s thinking of going to his girl’s family house.
He wrote, ”Hey girl, I attended a wedding last weekend and it had me rethinking my ways. I am ready to come see your people, but please make sure your parents aren’t around. I only want to meet your sisters.”
See the photo below;
However, some fans took to the comment section to react about his dress sense.
One fan wrote, ” picture looks too casual for a celebrity.”
Some went on to advise him to return to Don Jazzy’s own label, Mavins.
