TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido’s brother praises him for making a come back to the “frog…

Lyta’s baby mama drops ‘bomb shell’, discloses how…

Model, Naomi Campbell becomes a mother at 50 years old

Unfaithful wife mistakenly sends romantic messages meant for her…

Singer, Wizkid rumoured to be the father of Naomi…

Lyta’s baby mama, Kemi Ayorinde makes new messy revelations…

Veteran actress, Bukky Wright resumes workout (Video)

‘I have done my best as a mum’ – Shola Ogudu…

Nigerian based tech company set to rival Tinder with a newly…

Tiwa Savage reacts after a fan tattoo her name on her chest

Entertainment
By Olumide

Nigerian popular singer, Tiwa Savage has reacted to an action taken by one of her die-hard fans who went on to tattoo her name on her chest.

While it is no longer a new trend on social media to tattoo the faces and names of one’s favourites on the body, it however looks like it wouldn’t be stopping anytime soon.

The fan who has been identified as Shubby made a video showing her new tattoo on Instagram and her video showed the name of the Tiwa Savage boldly written on her chest.

READ ALSO

“The scariest moment of my life was when I forgot the…

Double celebration as singer Kizz Daniel announces the birth…

The fan said in her video, “Love of my life, I have finally been able to endure pain to fulfill a tattoo for you. I love her. Everything for Tiwa Savage”.

Reacting to the love shown to her, Tiwa Savage took to her Instagram story to react, She wrote, “Yooo burst my brain with this permanent love ooo”.

See her post below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido’s brother praises him for making a come back to the “frog voice” insult…

Lyta’s baby mama drops ‘bomb shell’, discloses how she and her baby…

Model, Naomi Campbell becomes a mother at 50 years old

Unfaithful wife mistakenly sends romantic messages meant for her lover to her…

Singer, Wizkid rumoured to be the father of Naomi Campbell’s newborn baby

Lyta’s baby mama, Kemi Ayorinde makes new messy revelations about the…

Veteran actress, Bukky Wright resumes workout (Video)

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Tiwa Savage reacts after a fan tattoo her name on her chest

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury in war of word as anticipated fight appears to…

Senate proposes 15 years imprisonment for anyone who pays ransom to kidnappers

“The scariest moment of my life was when I forgot the Nigerian National…

Don Jazzy suffers heartbreak as A$AP Rocky confirms he’s dating Rihanna;…

Popular Nigerian singer is Naomi Campbell baby daddy – Uche Maduagwu…

Woman sacks nanny for eating her kid’s food using same cutlery

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More