Tiwa Savage reacts after a fan tattoo her name on her chest

Nigerian popular singer, Tiwa Savage has reacted to an action taken by one of her die-hard fans who went on to tattoo her name on her chest.

While it is no longer a new trend on social media to tattoo the faces and names of one’s favourites on the body, it however looks like it wouldn’t be stopping anytime soon.

The fan who has been identified as Shubby made a video showing her new tattoo on Instagram and her video showed the name of the Tiwa Savage boldly written on her chest.

The fan said in her video, “Love of my life, I have finally been able to endure pain to fulfill a tattoo for you. I love her. Everything for Tiwa Savage”.

Reacting to the love shown to her, Tiwa Savage took to her Instagram story to react, She wrote, “Yooo burst my brain with this permanent love ooo”.

