TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Regina Daniels excited as her son Munir Nwoko indirectly show…

Regina Daniels brother reacts to their mom, Rita Daniel’s…

My eyes don see – Teni shares her experience after helping…

Kardashian reacts to reports that she once had sex with Travis…

Photographer give model belle -Reactions as Simi reveals how a…

Kanye West spotted for the first time in months amid rumours…

My fault for thinking you only find greedy drivers in Nigeria…

Photos from Ada Jesus’s burial

Mercy Johnson melts heart with her children’s day post

Toyin Abraham issues warning statement to her fans amidst fight with Lizzy Anjorin

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has issued a warning statement to her fans amidst ongoing fight with her colleague, Lizzy Anjorin.

According to the mother of one, she is not a supporter of cyberbullying and she wants her fans to stop doing that.

Speaking further, the Alakada crooner said she would not be held responsible for the abuse and cursing from her fans.

READ ALSO

Actress, Toyin Abraham full of appreciation as she…

Femi Adebayo, Joke Silva shower accolades on Toyin Abraham

Read the full statement below;

“It is important I say this at this point though I have said it before and hopefully, this is the last time I want to say this. I cannot and will not be held responsible for anyone claiming to be fighting for me while ‘abusing, cursing or calling out’ perceived enemies or colleagues.
I saw certain videos on social media of people who purportedly are fighting for me and cursing others and dragging innocent kids into needless drama. Please I am not in any way in support of this. Not once have I ever sent anyone on this type of errands.
Please keep kids out of the drama. These kids will grow up and as they say, the internet never forgets.
I appreciate the love and passion towards me but that is no justification to maim other brands.
Lastly, I strongly suspect that some people are benefiting from this back and forth, (cos, what I watched this evening, video of people cursing colleagues’/ people’s kids is unnecessary and evil) hence the continuous fueling of this tiring drama.
Lastly, if you are a victim of cyberbullying by anyone, kindly pursue it to a logical legal conclusion and make the bully pay. That is what I intend to do from now on and this is the last time I will be issuing this kind of statement. I just want to focus on the release of my next film, #[email protected] Thank you very much. Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi”

 

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Regina Daniels excited as her son Munir Nwoko indirectly show signs of what his…

Regina Daniels brother reacts to their mom, Rita Daniel’s marriage to a…

My eyes don see – Teni shares her experience after helping a pregnant…

Kardashian reacts to reports that she once had sex with Travis Baker before he…

Photographer give model belle -Reactions as Simi reveals how a photographer…

Kanye West spotted for the first time in months amid rumours he’s dating…

My fault for thinking you only find greedy drivers in Nigeria – Tacha…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Actor,Ogbolor discloses why physical appearance should be considered before…

Nigerian comedian, Owen Gee celebrates 13th wedding anniversary with his lovely…

Photos from Ada Jesus’s burial

EFCC apprehend young man who tried to buy N44m Range Rover with Bitcoin

Regina Daniels mum, Rita fights dirty with a troll who called her Ashawo

Toyin Abraham issues warning statement to her fans amidst fight with Lizzy…

“The arrest was a product of job hazard” – Comedian, Pankeeroy issue statement…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More