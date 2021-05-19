Toyin Abraham leaves fans and other celebrities drooling as she proudly flaunts her natural hair with no makeup

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder they say and Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has demonstrated that with her recent picture.

Toyin Abraham, who was photographed on a movie set, showed off her natural beauty by wearing her hair in a natural style with no make up.

Her fans were left drooling and gushing about her beauty after she posted the lovely images on her Instagram page. Toyin said that she is proudly displaying her true self and showing natural face.

She wrote: Yes! You’re right! I’m showing off my natural hair because it’s all mine.

Nollywood stars like Wunmi Toriola and Adebimpe Oyebade, as well as her fans, flooded the comment section with lovely compliments in response to the post.

wumitoriola wrote: Something u can cut dis evening

mo_bimpe wrote: Too beautiful

anitajoseph8 wrote: Sweetheart

pearl.crownfits wrote: A baby girl

adebeauty_adeyemo wrote: You’re too beautiful for my liking

adunolami5 wrote: So beautifully and wonderfully made

temitope_irenimoyan wrote: Looking natural is the best

ibrahimadebayo93 wrote: At times is good to look natural,nice one sis

official_alviravows wrote: You look so beautiful and natural on it