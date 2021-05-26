Toyin Abraham’s fans embark on 3days prayer and fasting for her family

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Actress, Toyin Abraham’s fans have made known their intentions to embark on a 3days prayer and fasting for her family.

This comes after Toyin angrily cried out of frustration following allegations that Lizzy Anjorin and some other people placed curses on her son and husband.

According to Toyin, her family members does not deserve the curses because she did not do anything to Lizzy.

Recall that Lizzy and Toyin have not been on good terms for years, hence the reason for the unending feud between them.

Reacting to this,Toyin

@rotimi703 wrote “3 days fasting and prayers going on for u and family. No weapons fashion against u shall prosper. Ride from glory to glory”

@beckybella123 wrote “The Lord is ur strength, no evil form against u shall prosper, the Lord will stand for u ma. Rise and shine bcus d Lord is with u.”

@iyawo_tee wrote “World best no weapon formed against you or your family will ever prosper. You will keep soaring higher and higher”

Via Instagram
