Toyin Lawani rocks controversial nun outfit in hijab-themed

When you talk of controversial dress styles, popular stylist and fashionista, Toyin Lawani would most likely be the name that will be on the lips of most people.

After sparking controversies on social media some months back with her nun outfit, it looks like criticism doesn’t get to her as she has done it again.

Stylist Toyin Lawani on Thursday shared controversial pictures of herself on Instagram wearing an hijab with her thighs exposed in celebration of the Eid-el-Fitr festival.

The stylist recreated the naughty nun outfit she wore to the premiere of Prophetess in March.

See the photo below;

The new picture has sparked mixed reactions from her fans and followers.