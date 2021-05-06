Transfer for us – Reactions as Ka3na says she has beauty, brains and a bank account to match

Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate now reality star, Ka3na Jones also known as the Boss Lady recently revealed why she truly deserved the tag ‘boss lady.’

This comes as Ka3na recently took to her social media time to revealed some of the characteristics she has.

Ka3na revealed she has brain, beauty and a bank account to match.

She wrote on Twitter, ” have beauty, Brains And A Bank Account To Match Don’t Underestimate Me.”

Following her tweet, her fans and followers took to the comment section to react to her statement.

While a few hailed and applauded her, others asked her to do some transfer for them.

Ka3na was one of the popular female housemates in the BBNaija lockdown edition.