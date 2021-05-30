Tuface Idibia celebrates Wizkid, commends him for finding his unique style of singing

Tuface Idibia, a veteran artist, has commended Wizkid Balogun, an international sensation, for developing his own “unique sound” in the Nigerian music industry.

Tuface used Instagram to write Made in Lagos artist a direct message, on his music style, which he deems different and deserving of praise.

“One of the greatest thing to happen to any musician is to find their distinct sound. Listening to SFTOS and MIL albums I see u have found yours. It’s a beautiful thing young don. It was a dream,” he wrote.

In reaction, Wizkid was humbled at the fact that he was honored by his childhood hero, and he declared that Mr. Idibia’s words made his day.

“Wow! means a lot coming from a legend I grew up admiring. Thank you! @official2baba This made my day,” Wizzy wrote.

