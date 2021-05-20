Turkish man thrown out of airplane for allegedly hitting a Nigerian (Video)

Nigerians on a plane in Lagos are said to have pushed a Turkish man off after he allegedly slapped a Nigerian man over a misunderstanding.

According to reports, the Nigerian man was trying to get to his seat when the Turkish man blocked his way. He had his legs on the way, and despite the Nigerian man’s polite plea, the white man declined to take them off.



The Nigerian man struggled to pass through with the white man’s leg in the way, which enraged the Turkish man, who stood up and slapped the Nigerian man across the face.

Other Nigerians on board intervened and allegedly escorted the Turkish man off the plane because the incident occurred before they took off.

Nigerians throw out a Turkish man who allegedly slapped a Nigerian man aboard a plane in Lagos pic.twitter.com/bAjShhzmX3 — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) May 20, 2021

