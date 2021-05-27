TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Uche Maduagwu slams Rosy Meurer, questions the authenticity of her marriage with Olakunle Churchill (Video)

EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By San

Controversial Uche Maduagwu, a Nollywood actor, assaults Rosy Meurer, a fellow actress, when he demands confirmation of when her bride price was paid.
Following Olakunle Churchill’s divorce from his ex-wife, Rosy Meurer had a hidden relationship with the philanthropist until she was announced as the new wife after giving birth to a child.

Uche Maduagwu, on the other hand, challenges the actress to provide video evidence of her traditional marriage to the businessman, indicating when her dowry was paid.

“I will comot for Nollywood if Rose show us photo of where dem pay her bride price,” he wrote in a video.

Watch the video below …

 

