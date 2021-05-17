Uche Ogbodo breaks the internet with breathtaking pregnancy photos to celebrate her 35th birthday

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbo has broken the internet with some breathtaking pregnancy photos she shared on her Instagram page to celebrate her 35th birthday.

Captioning the photos, the expectant mum wrote;

“The Hour Is Finally Here! Celebrate With Me! It is A New Dawn, A New Chapter, A New Page in My life.

I am Not Crying today but I’m overwhelmed With Gratitude, thanksgiving and Love, because For the First time in Years I feel Gods Love all around me, Urging Me, Pushing Me towards The Greatness I am! I am Looking Forward to many many more Unfolding Wonders, Happy Birthday Goddess!

Reign Forever! Happy Birthday To Uche x Bunny”

In another post, Uche wrote;

“I Am Blessed, Too Blessed To Be Stressed!

So grateful for the New Life I’m Bringing Forth.

Too Honored, to be Baking Another Greatness Inside Me As I mark Another Year, yay!

#happybirthdaytome”

See some of the photos below;