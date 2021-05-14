TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Iyabo Ojo leaks her full chat with actor Yomi Fabiyi to show what…

‘She is too real’ – Fans react to Video of…

Man shares his almost unbelievable weight loss journey of two…

“Na menopause go cast your age last last” – Nigerians drag Nengi…

Actress Eve Esin replies online troll who said she was homeless

“You are fake” – Nigerians drag Davido’s cousin for the comment…

We don finish fasting be that o – Naira Marley says,…

Injure me with that thing – Teni says as she leaves fans…

I no go hear word again – Davido reacts to his daughter,…

Uduak Frank Akpan, the alleged killer of the job seeker, Iniubong Umoren confesses, narrates what happened

News
By San

The suspect in the rape and murder case of  late Iniubong Umoren, Uduak Frank Akpan has narrated his own side of the story claiming the murder was unintentional and was purely out of self defence.

According to information obtained by Sahara Reporters, the perpetrator, who was apprehended alongside his father, claimed that the late Miss Iniubong was the one who assaulted him first.

READ ALSO

Tears as rape victim, Iniubong Umoren is laid to rest

Murdered Akwa Ibom job-seeker, Ini Umoren, emerges one of…

Udak Frank added in his account that he offered the late job seeker a role as a farm secretary on the condition that she sleep with him first.

Read; Tears as rape victim, Iniubong Umoren is laid to rest

However, after agreeing to his terms, she changed her mind and attempted to flee by assaulting him, but he fought back and accidentally killed her.

“I invited her for a job and I asked her whether she can work in a farm as secretary. I told her that I wanted to sleep with her first. She agreed on a condition that I will use condom which I also agreed to. She became furious when I started removing the condom, and she attacked me. I was bleeding so I needed to defend myself by hitting her which lead to her death,” he said.

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Iyabo Ojo leaks her full chat with actor Yomi Fabiyi to show what their…

‘She is too real’ – Fans react to Video of Mercy Johnson…

Man shares his almost unbelievable weight loss journey of two years

“Na menopause go cast your age last last” – Nigerians drag Nengi again for…

Actress Eve Esin replies online troll who said she was homeless

“You are fake” – Nigerians drag Davido’s cousin for the comment she left on Mya…

We don finish fasting be that o – Naira Marley says, Nigerians react

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Uduak Frank Akpan, the alleged killer of the job seeker, Iniubong Umoren…

‘I left school to attend stage shows’ – Ibrahim Chatta shares his journey to…

“I believe in God but haven’t been to church since I met Davido” – Peruzzi…

Tears as rape victim, Iniubong Umoren is laid to rest

Davido celebrates his first daughter, Imade on her 6th birthday

God has been faithful – BBNaija’s Kaisha recounts days she used to…

DJ Cuppy shares photos of her ‘Pomeranian sons’ Dúdú and FünFün as…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More