Update: Yeni Kuti reacts to reports her brother, Seun, disrespected Governor Sanwo-Olu at her party

Yeni Kuti, the first child of late Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti in a recent statement has reacted to the media reports which claimed her brother, Seun, disrespected Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu at her 60th birthday party which held in Lagos last night, May 24.

This comes after a media outfit had shared a video claiming Seun disrespected the governor at his sister’s party.

Reacting to the claim via Twitter, Yeni explained as to why Seun was angry at the party and dismissed insinuations that he was disrespectful to the governor.

”What happened was that the security detail in the course of doing their duty pushed his wife. He got upset at them understandably so, not the Governor. He even explained to the governor. I beg o! He has home training. @RealSeunKuti”