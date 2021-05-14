Veteran actor Femi Branch marks 51st birthday in grand style after he bagged a chieftaincy title

Veteran actor, Femi Branch has taken to his social media timeline to share a photo for his 51st birthday.

Femi Branch’s 51st birthday is coming months after he bagged a chieftaincy title ‘Jagun Asa of Ede’.

While celebrating his birthday, the talented actor recalled how little he was at his birth year, and now he has turned 51.

Femi Branch, in excitement, shared series of photos adorned in beautiful attires as he wished himself a happy birthday.

He wrote: The little boy that was born on Thursday 14th of May 1970 is now 51 years old today! Happy Birthday, Jagun Asa.

See his post below;