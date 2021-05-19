Veteran actress, Bukky Wright resumes workout (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood
By Olumide

Veteran Nollywood actress, Bukky Wright is one of the actresses that don’t joke with fitness and physical exercise right from way back.

But it looks like she has missed out on her exercise schedule for some time now, however, Bukky Wright in the latest post revealed she has resumed her workout.

Bukky Wright took to her Instagram account to share a video and photo as proof that she has resumed.

In one of her post she tagged fellow fitness enthusiasts, Kate Henshaw and Lepacious Bose, Bukky said she had to suspend working out for 30 days because of fasting.

“I know how it feels when working out is part of your daily routine and you suddenly stop,” she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

See her post below;

 

 

 

