Victor AD denies writing ‘Jowo’ for Davido

Recall that theinfong earlier on Today shared a report of a man who claimed Nigerian singer, Victor AD wrote Jowo for DMW boss, Davido.

While as at the time of this report, Davido is yet to respond, Victor AD has however responded.

Victor in a post he shared via his social media account denied the report as he revealed he didn’t know where the report is coming from.

He wrote on Twitter, ”Omo no be me write JOWO for

@davido I don’t know where all this is coming from. make una let baba celebrate him 10yrs in peace #olofofo. ”

See his post below;

This is coming a few days after Davido clocked 10 in the music industry.