Watch as Singer, Flavour teaches his children Igbo language (Video)

At a period where indigenous language seems to be fading away, it looks like there are still quite several people doing their best to ensure it stays and stand the test of time.

One of those people is popular Nigerian singer Flavour.

Flavour who is known for his high life style of music is also popular for his rich Igbo content in his music.

Well, Flavour doesn’t only sing but also teaches the Igbo language.

Singer, Flavour, shared a lovely video of him teaching his two daughters, Gabrielle, and Sofia and his adopted son, Semah, Igbo language on Monday, May 3.

