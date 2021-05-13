We don finish fasting be that o – Naira Marley says, Nigerians react

Controversial singer and rapper, Naira Merly has taken to social media to express his excitement as the muslim fasting comes to an end.

Recall that the Federal government declared Wednesday and Thursday as publics holidays to celebrate the Ramadan fasting.

Naira Marley who during the fasting period was in the habit of sharing religious tips with his fans and followers which was unlike him considering his controversial lifestyle and pattern of music before the fasting started.

Well, the Marlian President wrote, ”We don finish fasting be that o, Oh Allah, accept our fasting and forgive our sins. Ameen”

See his post below;

Following his statement, fans and followers have taken to the comment section to react, with many saying it was time for him to switch back to his former lifestyle.