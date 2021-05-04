We no longer believe we can grow together – Bill Gates and Melinda Gates divorce after 27 years

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Olumide

World billionaire couple, Bill and Melinda Gates have shocked a lot of people as they announced their divorce after 27 years of marriage.

According to the now separated couple, they believe they can no longer grow together.

See thier statement below;

After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship and decided to end our marriage,
Over The last 27 years,We have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives.

We continue to share a belief in tht mission and will continue to work together at the foundation, but no longer believe we can grow together as couple in this next phase of our lives.

We ask for space and privacy for our faily as we begin to navigate this new life ”
– Melinda Gates and Bill Gates

