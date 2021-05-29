‘Well deserved’ – Reactions as Fans buy BBNaija Dorathy a multi-million naira property

Social media users have reacted to Big Brother Naija, Dorathy’s latest achievement.

According to the reality star in a live video she did on Instagram, her fans bought her a property and she is shocked to her bones.

Speaking further, Dorathy said it was not her birthday but her fans still surprised her and she is very grateful for the gift.

Watch the video below;

Reacting to this;

@pharmwendy wrote “Dora deserves it, and more! She is one of those silent achievers… kudos to exploras.

@queenxosa wrote “When a fanbase genuinely love their own and want to make them set for life it shows! Not the ones that give their favs gifts just to do pepper them… I’m happy for dora”

@pweettyinpearl wrote “Your happy tears is what we want congratulations “