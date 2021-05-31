TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Celebrity couple, Adekunle Gold and Simi finally unveil their…

“He looks restless and scared” – Fans react to new wedding photos…

Nigerians react as UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson is seen…

‘Well deserved’ – Reactions as Fans buy BBNaija…

Nengi gives 300k as giveaway, promises a lunch date with 5…

Nigerian man proposes to girlfriend at his secondary school in…

Simi and Adekunle Gold’s daughter begins her music career…

Striking resemblance between Simi and her daughter generates…

‘You’re a good mum’ – Fans hail Mercy…

What other people think about me is none of my business – Naira Marley declared

Entertainment
By Olumide
naira-marley

Controversial Nigerian singer, Naira Marley has revealed in a recent statement that he cares less about what other people think about him.

Recall that Naira Marley was in the news a few days after the Ramadan fasting.

The controversial singer at that time had taken to his social media timeline to reveal his fantasy to have sex with a mother and daughter together.

READ ALSO

Naira Marley tells fans what to do to enjoy life

Naira Marley shares message from follower who showed…

See also: Naira Marley shares message from follower who showed interest in his fantasy of sleeping with a mother & daughter

His statement was received with different backlash from numerous Nigerians while a handful saw nothing wrong with the statement.

Well, Naira Marley seems to be addressing everyone he doesn’t care what they think as he wrote, ”Never change to be accepted by others. Stay weird.

”What other people think of me is none of my business.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Celebrity couple, Adekunle Gold and Simi finally unveil their daughter…

“He looks restless and scared” – Fans react to new wedding photos of IG skit…

Nigerians react as UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson is seen running to catch a…

‘Well deserved’ – Reactions as Fans buy BBNaija Dorathy a…

Nengi gives 300k as giveaway, promises a lunch date with 5 Chelsea fans over…

Nigerian man proposes to girlfriend at his secondary school in Ibadan

Simi and Adekunle Gold’s daughter begins her music career on her first…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

What other people think about me is none of my business – Naira Marley…

ECOWAS suspends Mali from its institutions after coup

Love id a beautiful thing – Princess Shyngle hints at finding love again

Photo of food tray which reportedly cost 150k sparks mixed reactions

As fun as it looks this our work no easy – Davido

Congratulation messages pour in as Jude Okoye and wife, Ify welcome their third…

Between Toke Makinwa tackles a troll who accused “female motivational…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More