TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Celebrity couple, Adekunle Gold and Simi finally unveil their…

Nigerians react as UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson is seen…

Nigerian man proposes to girlfriend at his secondary school in…

Striking resemblance between Simi and her daughter generates…

Nengi gives 300k as giveaway, promises a lunch date with 5…

Simi and Adekunle Gold’s daughter begins her music career…

Love is a beautiful thing – Princess Shyngle hints at…

Actress, Uche Ogbodo sheds hot tears after what her colleagues in…

Photo of food tray which reportedly cost 150k sparks mixed…

What other people think about me is none of my business – Naira Marley declares

Entertainment
By Olumide
naira-marley

Controversial Nigerian singer, Naira Marley has revealed in a recent statement that he cares less about what other people think about him.

Recall that Naira Marley was in the news a few days after the Ramadan fasting.

The controversial singer at that time had taken to his social media timeline to reveal his fantasy to have sex with a mother and daughter together.

READ ALSO

Naira Marley tells fans what to do to enjoy life

Naira Marley shares message from follower who showed…

See also: Naira Marley shares message from follower who showed interest in his fantasy of sleeping with a mother & daughter

His statement was received with different backlash from numerous Nigerians while a handful saw nothing wrong with the statement.

Well, Naira Marley seems to be addressing everyone he doesn’t care what they think as he wrote, ”Never change to be accepted by others. Stay weird.

”What other people think of me is none of my business.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Celebrity couple, Adekunle Gold and Simi finally unveil their daughter…

Nigerians react as UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson is seen running to catch a…

Nigerian man proposes to girlfriend at his secondary school in Ibadan

Striking resemblance between Simi and her daughter generates comments

Nengi gives 300k as giveaway, promises a lunch date with 5 Chelsea fans over…

Simi and Adekunle Gold’s daughter begins her music career on her first…

Love is a beautiful thing – Princess Shyngle hints at finding love again

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Sowore rushed to hospital after sustaining injuries from Police gunshot in Abuja

Nigerian man allegedly dies of heart attack after his wife gave birth to a baby…

Moment Patoranking gets wads of cash from Burna Boy for his birthday(Video)

Singer, Chike’s ‘massive egg plant’ displayed in a wet swim trunk…

“Your potential is gold hidden in you, dig to get it out” – BBNaija star, Alex…

What other people think about me is none of my business – Naira Marley…

ECOWAS suspends Mali from its institutions after coup

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More