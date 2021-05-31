What other people think about me is none of my business – Naira Marley declares

Controversial Nigerian singer, Naira Marley has revealed in a recent statement that he cares less about what other people think about him.

Recall that Naira Marley was in the news a few days after the Ramadan fasting.

The controversial singer at that time had taken to his social media timeline to reveal his fantasy to have sex with a mother and daughter together.

His statement was received with different backlash from numerous Nigerians while a handful saw nothing wrong with the statement.

Well, Naira Marley seems to be addressing everyone he doesn’t care what they think as he wrote, ”Never change to be accepted by others. Stay weird.

”What other people think of me is none of my business.”