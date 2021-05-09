TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido and Chioma affairs hit new low as she calls him…

“Fairly used but still in good condition ” Princess…

See Why God Didn’t Reveal Son’s Death To Pastor Adeboye –…

Young Plateau Doctor, Elkanah John Garang saves ailing hospital…

Rest little boy – Tolani Baj to Kiddwaya after he reacted…

Actor Bolanle Ninalowo and his wife celebrate 17yrs wedding…

Nobody will do it the way he has done it – Asa Asika says…

“You’re a fool” Rapper, Vector slams those…

Reactions as Ka3na says well-behaved women rarely make history

‘Why i don’t beat my son’ – Linda Ikeji opens up

Entertainment
By Kafayat
10 cute photos of Linda Ikeji and her son that proves she is the best celebrity mom
10 cute photos of Linda Ikeji and her son that proves she is the best celebrity mom

Sensational blogger, Linda Ikeji has opened up on why she does not beat her son, Jayce.

According to the mother of one, she does not believe spanking a child is a form of correction, hence the reason why she does not do it.

Taking to Instagram to say this, Linda Wrote;

READ ALSO

Blogger, Linda Ikeji shares photo of her son going to school…

Ex Governor, Donald Duke allegedly the father of blogger,…

“As today is Mother’s Day in some parts of the world, I’d like to talk about raising our kids.

I think I’m a great mum… I really don’t need anybody to tell me that. Not just with Jayce, I’m fiercely protective and crazy in love with my nephews and nieces. And I love children in general.

With Jayce, I show him a lot of love and kindness and let him have his way most of the time. I’ve heard someone say be careful not to spoil him especially when he does something that they think deserves a spanking and I refuse to spank him.

I don’t believe in spanking children over every mistake they make in the bid to correct them. The occasional spanking, every once in a long while, is okay…(I’ve definitely done that with Jayce) but I believe when they make a mistake or misbehave, correcting them firmly but kindly and with love is better than hitting them, yelling at them, shaking them or giving them some kind of physical punishment. Especially when they are under 5.

For instance, with Jayce, I’ve had family and close friends tell me he is a kind and loving boy but they are family and friends so you just feel they are being nice…but less than two weeks of starting school, his teacher described him as a kind boy in his daily report book. That made my whole week. It tells me the love and kindness I show him every day is shaping him and he’s passing it forward.”
The controversial Blogger added, “I believe that listening to our children when they have something to say, acknowledging their feelings, recognising their positive behaviour and maybe even rewarding that behaviour will help to shape them into great individuals.

I feel like constantly spanking, yelling, shaming or using harsh words on our children could lead to behaviour problems. That method, to me, is ineffective, does more harm than good and kind of teaches them it’s okay to cause someone else pains if they don’t get their way or feel frustrated.

This is my opinion. What’s yours? Do you believe in spanking children?

PS: My mum raised me and my siblings with so much love and kindness. I don’t recall her ever beating us. Not once! My father is a different story…lol. Happy Mother’s Day to every single woman alive. God bless”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido and Chioma affairs hit new low as she calls him ‘bro’

“Fairly used but still in good condition ” Princess Shyngle jokes…

See Why God Didn’t Reveal Son’s Death To Pastor Adeboye – Olusegun Bamgbose

Young Plateau Doctor, Elkanah John Garang saves ailing hospital in remote home…

Rest little boy – Tolani Baj to Kiddwaya after he reacted to her tweet…

Actor Bolanle Ninalowo and his wife celebrate 17yrs wedding anniversary (Vide)

Nobody will do it the way he has done it – Asa Asika says as Davido clocks…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

‘Why i don’t beat my son’ – Linda Ikeji opens up

Davido announces his ‘virtual’ talent hunt show, winner to get N4.8M…

Etinosa Idemudia’s marriage crashes barely six months after secret wedding

It is well- Pastor Adeboye speaks on son’s death

Murdered Akwa Ibom job-seeker, Ini Umoren, emerges one of the top in her…

Nigerian social media users apologises to man after he shared…

‘How I manage my business and career’ – Actress, Mercy Aigbe

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More